Have you been dreaming of owning your own slice of Heaven in the country? Here is your chance to own a beautiful country home on 1.75 acres with an incredible view. This property has 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 bedrooms on the top floor and plenty of storage. There are full bathrooms on each floor and a main floor laundry room. Enjoy welcoming friends and family into the cozy living room or sitting room. The attached garage will keep the elements off your vehicle. The home has been freshly remodeled throughout. The roof, gutters, and siding were replaced in 2021 . Enjoy views of the Yellowstone River off your deck. Live in the country with the convenience of less than 20 minutes drive to downtown Billings. As a bonus there is a cement pad for building a shop or parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now…
Leaders have complained for years that Billings has become a “dumping ground” for many of the state's paroled and prerelease convicts, some of whom have committed heinous crimes here.
Seven more Yellowstone County residents ranging in age from 20s to 80s have died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of res…
According to records recently obtained by Montana Free Press, 180 employees have left OPI in the past five years — a turnover rate of nearly 90%.
The city's removal of eight disc golf baskets from Phipps Park on Tuesday caught members of Billings' disc golf community by surprise.
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
High winds pushed a fire in Stillwater County at the base of the Beartooth Mountains to an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.
Two structure fires burning in Billings early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage, a shed and sent at least one person to the hospital.
On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated.
A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to human and drug trafficking charges that spanned multiple states, including Montana, and involved…