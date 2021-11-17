4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $389,900

Have you been dreaming of owning your own slice of Heaven in the country? Here is your chance to own a beautiful country home on 1.75 acres with an incredible view. This property has 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 bedrooms on the top floor and plenty of storage. There are full bathrooms on each floor and a main floor laundry room. Enjoy welcoming friends and family into the cozy living room or sitting room. The attached garage will keep the elements off your vehicle. The home has been freshly remodeled throughout. The roof, gutters, and siding were replaced in 2021 . Enjoy views of the Yellowstone River off your deck. Live in the country with the convenience of less than 20 minutes drive to downtown Billings. As a bonus there is a cement pad for building a shop or parking.