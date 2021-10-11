4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $410,000

Are you looking for a modern, spacious and unique home that you can make your own? If so, this new construction home may be for you! The dirt work for the foundation will commence on the 26th of July. This home has been designed with diligence, care and with the help of local experts to ensure that all aspects of the home are functional and current with the times. Go experience the outdoors and Have hot water in an instant with the included tankless water heater. Pick your fixtures, colors and more to turn this house into a home! Building plans are attached and renders will be added in the coming weeks. Office counting as 4th bedroom as has a window. Plans are final and approved by the City of Billings. Estimated completion on Dec-Jan.