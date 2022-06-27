 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $450,000

Step inside this pristine residence, which is waiting for your final, custom touches. A perfectly appointed kitchen connects with a dining and living area ideal for social gatherings. The meticulously designed master en-suite is made for dreaming. Three more bedrooms and an additional two and a half baths complete the home. You will long to spend your free time outside barbecuing and relaxing under the pergola. The three-car garage has plenty of storage and room for parking. This is a must-see! Includes sound barrier insulation

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News