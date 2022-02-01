Large home in a convenient and rare west end neighborhood on a large lot that’s ready for you to make your own! This home sits on a corner, 16,000 sq/ft lot and has 4,300 total sq/ft of living space! A large, dual fireplace keeps the living room and dining room warm on winter nights! Don’t miss the unique hot tub room to melt your stress away. A covered patio tucked off the back is perfect for entertaining in the warmer months. Let your imagine run as you envision what each room can become!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $469,000
