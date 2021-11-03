4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $473,000

Move right into this well loved home abounding w/character & charm. In the summer you can enjoy sun drenched days from the south facing living room & sitting rms (currently the music room) & listen to symphony in the park from your own front yard. Many cozy winters will be spent in the living room watching the snow fall, even cross country skiing or walking in the park. The private master suite in the upper loft area includes a bath & has been recently improved w/a walk in closet & skylights. As you are dining you can see the squirrels & birds feasting in the backyard or walk out the French doors to a delightful patio overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. The bsmt is finished into a nice family room, 2 non-egress bdrms, bath & lg. laundry area w/sink. The circular driveway makes it a snap to access Parkhill & the full bsmt below garage is perfect for a workshop or storage.