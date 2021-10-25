Come check out an amazing 4 bed 3.5 bath home sitting on 1.45 acres located just 5 minutes from the Heights. There are no covenants or restrictions with the property. Outside we have an unfinished workshop with power, 25x25 horse barn, fenced pasture, and two sheds for all your storage needs. Inside there is plenty of room to stretch out thanks to a living room upstairs with a fireplace as well as a large living room downstairs. A large master bedroom and bath with walking closet and jacuzzi tub. Lower bedrooms have large closets with tons of storage. Many recent updates and improvements including all new stainless appliances, paint, flooring, bathroom vanity, air conditioner, and well pump.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000
