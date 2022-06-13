4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000

Step inside this pristine residence, which is waiting for your final, custom touches. A perfectly appointed kitchen connects with a dining and living area ideal for social gatherings. The meticulously designed master en-suite is made for dreaming. Three more bedrooms and an additional two and a half baths complete the home. You will long to spend your free time outside barbecuing and relaxing under the pergola. The three-car garage has plenty of storage and room for parking. This is a must-see! Includes sound barrier insulation