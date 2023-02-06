One-level living right across the street from the 8th fairway at Lake Hills Golf Course! Enjoy this quality new construction home brought to you by Classic Design Homes! Open living, kitchen, and dining room with the primary bedroom on one end of the house and the remaining 3 bedrooms on the other. High-end finishes include granite countertops, a tile backsplash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a tile shower in the primary bedroom! The dining room walks out to a covered patio. 10K landscaping credit - ask the seller's agent for a copy of the landscaping plan.