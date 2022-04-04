4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $505,000

This New Build has it all! UGSP & Landscaping included! Fully Finished Basement! This ranch style home has an open floor plan, custom kitchen with island & black stainless appliances include gas oven/range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator! Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bath with soaker tub, shower & double sinks! additional bedroom, laundry room & full bath complete the main level. The basement opens up to a large family room has 2 more bedrooms with large closets & egress windows a full bathroom & mechanical room w/ storage! 2 car attached garage & room to park a boat or RV on the side of the home.