This New Build has it all! UGSP & Landscaping included! Fully Finished Basement! This ranch style home has an open floor plan, custom kitchen with island & black stainless appliances include gas oven/range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator! Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bath with soaker tub, shower & double sinks! additional bedroom, laundry room & full bath complete the main level. The basement opens up to a large family room has 2 more bedrooms with large closets & egress windows a full bathroom & mechanical room w/ storage! 2 car attached garage & room to park a boat or RV on the side of the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, Superintendent Greg Upham said the district currently cannot allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.
Editor's note: This story updated the picture for Bubba Bergen. The previous photo was of Liam Romei.
UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
Billings School District board holds special meeting to address public outrage over district's policy to not let special-needs student attend her senior year.
A Billings man is facing multiple federal indictments after Montana law enforcement allegedly found him traveling through the state with thous…
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Billings man died Tuesday after fire crews rescued him from a mobile home that caught fire.
A Circle man died March 25 after a rollover crash near his hometown.