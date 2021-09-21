4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $515,000

Tons of light in this impeccably maintained home in NW Billings! 2 main floor bedrooms and 2 additional beds/1 bath downstairs. Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings and custom built-in entertainment center in living rm. TV stays. Upgraded kitchen includes oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, island with gas cooktop and double ovens. Master bath features a soaking tub and separate shower. Closet system in Master bedroom. LOTS of extra space to spread out with a separate upstairs office/den and basement family room and bonus room. Family room has a river rock wall and gas stove. Outside is your own little oasis. Mature trees offer plenty of shade and fenced yard is fully landscaped. Relax on one of the 2 patios, one of which was replaced in 2019 and is zero maintenance.