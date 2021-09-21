Tons of light in this impeccably maintained home in NW Billings! 2 main floor bedrooms and 2 additional beds/1 bath downstairs. Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings and custom built-in entertainment center in living rm. TV stays. Upgraded kitchen includes oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, island with gas cooktop and double ovens. Master bath features a soaking tub and separate shower. Closet system in Master bedroom. LOTS of extra space to spread out with a separate upstairs office/den and basement family room and bonus room. Family room has a river rock wall and gas stove. Outside is your own little oasis. Mature trees offer plenty of shade and fenced yard is fully landscaped. Relax on one of the 2 patios, one of which was replaced in 2019 and is zero maintenance.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.