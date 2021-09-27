Come to Briarwood & enjoy the quiet setting just minutes from town. This home will feature 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, modern architectural style, trimmed out with high quality finishes. The kitchen, which is the control center of each home, will be open & spacious built for everything from entertaining large holiday parties to managing the normal family routines. It will include a large single level quartz island opening up into the living room, perimeter cabinetry will include quartz tops accented with a tile back splash. Master bedroom suite will feature an enlarged walk-in tile shower, quartz counter tops and spacious walk in closet. Laundry room is located on the upper level next to bedrooms. The upper level features a large family room that walks out to the covered patio. Still time to customize and pick colors and finishes. More lots and floor plans available
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $520,000
