Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and is located in the highly sought after Alkali Creek subdivision. Upstairs your greeted with vaulted ceilings, a nice big living room and 2 operate dining areas. Right off the entry way there is an indoor hot tub and just down the stairs is another big living room with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Attached to the house is a nice 3 car garage and in the back there is even an RV pad for all your extra parking needs. This home has it all and is ready for its next owners! 72 hour FRR in place.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In all, 39 people were convicted and more than $750,000 in fines, restitution and forfeitures have been collected in the yearslong case involving Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Semifinalists include Veronika Baukema, of Veronika’s Pastry Shop, Red Lodge's PREROGATIvE Kitchen and The Backporch, a recently opened BBQ eatery in Roundup.
The rancher also engaged in improper conduct when obtaining the loans by misrepresenting the status of collateral used to secure the loans at each institution.
The 32-year-old had a warrant stemming from a previous charge in Yellowstone County District Court of possession with intent to distribute.
Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation charge that the governor, when selecting commissioners to serve on the nine-member panel, hasn’t followed the direction laid out in Washington code.
Cleone Bluesky Shawl was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to prison time for her role in the 2021 kidnapping and beating of a woman in the South Side.
Two men went to the hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds after a shooting near West High School.
The movie, which stars Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas, shot all around Billings, including Planet Lockwood, Andy’s Bar, PAYS Auction Yard, Big Sky VCR, and the 1145 Club.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
The restaurant has taken Billings by storm. But what if you're not sure about all the hubbub? The Gazette's chicken agnostic arts reporter decided to take them for a spin.