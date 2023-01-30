 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $525,000

Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and is located in the highly sought after Alkali Creek subdivision. Upstairs your greeted with vaulted ceilings, a nice big living room and 2 operate dining areas. Right off the entry way there is an indoor hot tub and just down the stairs is another big living room with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Attached to the house is a nice 3 car garage and in the back there is even an RV pad for all your extra parking needs. This home has it all and is ready for its next owners! 72 hour FRR in place.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News