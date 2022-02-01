Montana Living at its BEST! 4000+ SF home with new roof, siding & gutters all on 1.83 acres featuring beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout most of main level, high ceilings, large windows, amazing natural light & charming built-ins. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, bay window, ample cabinetry & counters, eat-in area and separate dining space. Main level family room features focal point fireplace & gorgeous views. Master suite is HUGE, his/hers closets, separate sitting area, bay window & NEW bathroom. 2nd bedroom/office & new 1/2 bath complete main level. Downstairs features huge family room, fireplace, 2 add'l beds, full bath, laundry, hobby room & TONS of storage. Enjoy the covered patio & yard featuring perennial beds, mature trees include shade, apple & black walnut. Circular drive, extra parking, oversized 2 car garage, covered carport & large shop space at rear of garage
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $542,500
