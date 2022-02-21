Beautiful upscale Helgeson Patio Home. Open concept with raised ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen features granite, new stove/oven, refrigerator, breakfast bar and tile. Main floor laundry. Spacious master suite, with a den/office and additional bedroom, bath, and laundry on the main level. Basement features bed/bath, large family room and large storage room, or room for expansion. Covered back patio and fenced yard make this home move in ready.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $544,900
