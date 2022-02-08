Wonderful family home with lots of room. Great view of the rims from the large back deck. Trees for shade and garden area with lots of flowers and shrubs. Patio from the lower walk out level. Large 3 car garage with lots of storage. Parking pad in back. Recent kitchen update with quartz counter tops, new stove and microwave. Pantry and kitchen appliances storage. Wood burning fireplace in living room and lower-level TV room. Work out room with sauna that could be used as a bedroom if desired. Half bath off kitchen. Homeowner association dues $100 per year. Listing agent is related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $549,500
