Basking in natural light, you'll fall in love with the 2 story foyer & living room w/ gas fireplace. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with solid surface counter tops & pull out cabinetry. Luxurious master suite w/ 2 walk in closets, dual sinks & jetted tub. This one owner custom home is well thought out in the details. Endless storage, 2 car garage, plus attached oversized shop w/ radiant heat. 2 additional RV parking pads. Enjoy front & back covered porches. Maintenance free Xeroscape Landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000
