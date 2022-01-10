4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000

Beautiful new construction home brought to you by Obsidian Concepts! This spacious west end rancher has all the bells and whistles! Open floor plan featuring a custom kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with a fully tiled shower and walk-in closet. Downstairs has a huge second living room and a spacious storage area. Very cool concept with 2 additional master bedrooms downstairs. Each has their own walk in closet and bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage with a long third stall to fit trucks, toys, or a trailer. Located on a corner lot!