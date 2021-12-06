Low maintenance living in this charming reproduction Victorian farmhouse nestled in the pines with a downhill view. The main level features a parlor & dining room with oak floors in addition to the living room with floor-to-ceiling rock gas fireplace, powder room, and kitchen with all custom tile floors. New quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the master with a tiled bathroom and large jetted tub, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a cozy den with a soapstone wood stove. Walk-out basement has a living room with pellet stove, nonegress bedroom, half bath, laundry, and storage area. Amenities include a sunroom, covered gazebo, 2 car detached garage, rock landscaping, flowering trees, and custom shop/barn with new paving.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000
