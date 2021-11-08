This Shaw Construction custom and beautifully designed house located in a gated subdivision is your next home! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath house features an open concept floor plan, very spacious rooms, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings in basement, gas range, coffee bar and 4 car garage! All located in a gated community on a 1.3 acre lot with irrigation water as part of the HOA.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $600,000
