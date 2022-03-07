Fully remodeled home inside and out. Home located in Indian Cliffs Subdivision at the beginning o a cul-de-sac on a dead end street. The exterior of the home has been landscaped for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy your upper level deck watching the beautiful view of Billings. You will enter a split-entry hone newer laminated stairs. As you enter upper level you'll find an open living area with views and flooring that flows throughout the main level and new carpet in al bedrooms. Dining area that leads to the upper deck for entertainment and view. Upper level and lower level highlights a masonry gas fireplace as the center piece for each level. The lower level has additional bedroom, bathroom, laundry, family area and kitchenette, which leads to a lower covered patio area.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was one of only three U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday.
The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.
Editor's note: Miya was found safe, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Justice on Friday, and the MEPA has been cancelled.
Land sales in Montana were astronomical in 2021, setting records for the amount sold and for the price buyers paid.
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
James Sasser Jr. had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…
The last time wheat prices were in this territory was 2008, the start of the Great Recession, a time when Montana grain sales buoyed a state economy that was being rocked by a collapse the housing industry.