4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $624,900

Gorgeous home in the desirable Ironwood Estates Subdivision! The open design main level features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a lovely eat-in dining area with a large island, a formal dining area, and a spacious living room with gas fireplace. The main level primary bedroom boasts a sizable walk-in closet, custom bathroom with jacuzzi tub, and dual vanities. The expansive basement comes complete with one large bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bonus/workout room (could also be completed into a 5th bedroom), a large family room with a gas fireplace, a secondary kitchen area, and ample storage room. The beautifully landscaped yard comes complete with a spacious main level deck and lower level covered patio perfect for entertaining. Fully finished oversized 3 car garage. This home is in flawless condition and sure to impress!