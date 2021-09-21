Beautiful home in Briarwood Subdivision, a golf community! Spacious rooms with much to offer, nothing was left behind. Private & secluded cul-de-sac right across from hole 2! Interior has a large kitchen {for the entertaining kind} with an island containing a prep sink, eating area, pantry, granite counters, & breakfast bar. The dining room has a sliding door that leads to private & shaded covered back patio. The living room has an adjoining office with a cozy fireplace. Don't need an office? Make it a playroom or sitting room. The choice is yours! The upper sitting room welcomes you through double doors to the lofty master bedroom oasis. 2 separate closets, double sinks, soaking tub with a view, walk-in glass shower, & private balcony for relaxation. 3 large bedrooms in the basement. The perfect hangout space is the basement family room. Make this home your own and view TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000
