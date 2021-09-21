4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,900

Don't miss out on your chance to have a beautiful home on 20 acres with views of the Beartooth, Crazy, Little Snowies, and Pryor Mountains. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms with 3 living spaces & 2 washer dryer hookups. Large kitchen & dining area with master bedroom room on main level with soaker tub. Outside features: covered front porch, back deck & patio, large firepit, dog kennel run, and 20 acres to HUNT, have cattle or horses, and or build the shop of your dreams. Close to shopping, parks/walking paths, and Yellowstone River. Come enjoy the peacefulness of the country setting just minutes to town.