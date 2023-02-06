Welcome home to this beautiful west end new construction! This home has main level living with the master bedroom, laundry and an office all on the first floor. The upstairs offers an additional family room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen provides a large island, lots of cabinet space, gas range, and hard surface counter tops. The main living room and dining have lots of windows and natural light with gas fireplace centerpiece and a sliding door with walk out access . Master bedroom has double sinks with tub, large walk in closet, and tiled shower. This new construction home is going to be ready for move in by the end of February.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,900
