4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $650,000

Fully remodeled home inside and out. Home located in Indian Cliffs Subdivision at the beginning o a cul-de-sac on a dead end street. The exterior of the home has been landscaped for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy your upper level deck watching the beautiful view of Billings. You will enter a split-entry hone newer laminated stairs. As you enter upper level you'll find an open living area with views and flooring that flows throughout the main level and new carpet in al bedrooms. Dining area that leads to the upper deck for entertainment and view. Upper level and lower level highlights a masonry gas fireplace as the center piece for each level. The lower level has additional bedroom, bathroom, laundry, family area and kitchenette, which leads to a lower covered patio area.