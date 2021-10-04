Spectacular Rim edge views from this newly remodeled home that sits on the rim edge in Indian Cliffs! The home features breath taking views year round! The garage was a detached, but is now an attached garage with a beautiful new entry addition! Recessed lighting has been added, kitchen and baths have been remodeled, all new flooring, new furnace and A/C. The living room and the family room feature recessed lighting and gas fireplaces. Enjoy the beautiful views from the new Trex decks. Iron railings have been added to the decks for an updated look. There is a 3 season sun room off the family room in the walkout lower level. There is a bedroom in the basement, plus a bonus room for storage, crafts or a workout room. The garage has a newly refinished floor. There are 2 cisterns for a total of 4000 gal.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000
