4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $665,000

Panoramic views from this 2 story home at the base of the rims in a peaceful and private setting. Tiled entry with new rod iron railing stairway. Enjoy the fine finishes in the remodeled kitchen and living room open to a patio surrounded by a landscaped yard with dramatic rim views. Expansive windows in formal dining and living room. Remodeled large Master Suite upstairs. 2nd master suite on main floor. Newer roof. Triple garage with extra parking and turn around. True Gem.