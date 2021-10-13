AN ABSOLUTE JOY! Nestled in gorgeous, breathtakingly beautiful landscaped grounds, this lovely 4 bed 3 bath home is located in a highly favored, northwest area neighborhood! Minutes away from downtown w/all its amenities & Billings renown medical corridor, the home is graced by: an elegant, spacious living room w/a marvelous gas fireplace & formal dining room; an EXCEPTIONAL custom-designed cherrywood kitchen to delight any cook, w/top-of-the-line gleaming stainless steel appliances, generous solid surface counters & loads of storage; a delightful sunroom combo eating area/sitting room which looks out over the gorgeous back yard, a WONDERFUL entertainment area deck & charming groundskeeping cottage. The master w/its cozy fireplace & stunning ensuite bath opens to a second deck w/a view of a parklike golf course close by, known for it's unique covered footbridge and water feature!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $665,000
