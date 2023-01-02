4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000

One-of-a-kind west-end home with amazing views on 10.05 acres. Heated and cooled with a super high efficiency system and has a Blaze King catalytic high efficiency wood stove to supplement electric heat. The oversized 2 car garage is insulated and sheet-rocked and includes cabinetry. Shop is approximately 41×25, with 2 garage doors, electricity (220), and a wood stove, concrete floor and dirt stall area. The main floor tiled entryway, vaulted ceilings, living room, dining, kitchen, main bathroom, laundry, master bedroom/bathroom. The living room has vaulted ceilings, large windows and stunning views of the mountains and rims. The roomy kitchen features beautiful knotty alder cabinetry, tiled flooring, an adjoining dining and sitting area with a wood burning fireplace and a full patio door leading to the back deck which features amazing views of the city. Daylight walkout basement.