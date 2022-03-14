 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $679,500

A new ranch-style home in Silver Creek Estates. Living room with trayed ceiling and ledgestone gas fireplace. Kitchen features classic shaker style cabinets with quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor bonus room could serve as an office or formal dining room. Master bedroom with trayed ceilings and bath with double vanity and custom tile shower.

