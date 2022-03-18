 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $68,900

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $68,900

Great west end location with a great price tag! In Golden Meadows Park quiet community. Welcome to this newer manufactured home. The beautiful updated tile flooring welcomes you when you enter this home. This rare find with 4 bedrooms at this price point. Enjoy the privacy of an en suite in your bedroom as well as a walk in closet. Plenty of Storage outside with a nice large shed. All new pipers underneath trailer. Get it before it's gone! Selling as is. A/C needs to be serviced and hooked back up. Buyer must be pre-approved by Golden Meadows Court for home to stay in court. . See https://www.mhvillage.com/parks/17050 for Park details and restrictions. Buyer and Buyer agent to verify all info

