4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $689,000

Welcome home to one level living in Silver Creek. This beautiful home features 10-foot ceilings, 16-foot foyer with abundant natural light and large windows. 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms, 3 car garage. Landscaped with underground sprinklers. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Kitchen features large quartz island and walk in pantry. Gas fireplace in the living room. Master features tiled bathroom and shower with quartz countertops and large walk-in closet. In-floor radiant heating, gas forced air supplement heat and central air conditioning. Covered patio. You will fall in love with all the quality finishes throughout this home. Landscaping package available.