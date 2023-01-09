This exclusive west end townhouse in The Woodlands Subdivision offers high end finishes and custom design. Step inside and revel in the lavish living room featuring a gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The elegant kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, a "hidden" butler's pantry, a large island and French Country cabinetry. With a spacious dining area leading to the backyard. Just down the hall is the master bedroom and an exquisite en suite including a stackable washer and dryer. Another bedroom and bathroom complete the main level. In the lower level where you will find a media room, two more bedrooms a full bath and additional bonus space. The patio, fenced yard and garage featuring oversized doors complete the luxury space. The HOA covers outside maintenance, snow removal, lawn service, water and garbage. Nearby are parks, museums, shopping, fun, and good food.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police and SWAT are responding to an active shooter at 1207 Burlington Avenue.
Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies found the woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she failed to return from Two Moon Park.
The miscommunication about unanimous consent didn’t go unnoticed by political scientist Matt Glassman of the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.
After 35 years, the Blue Angels will fly over Billings Jan. 13.
Billings police officers, firefighters and EMTs respond to a man on the roof of the Harvest Counseling Center in downtown Billings Friday. Pol…
Glen Myer, 34, was killed in a wreck late Dec. 31, and Brooklin Warren, 23, was in a crash just minutes later and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A dozen Billings police officers close Grand Avenue at Division Street after distraught and shirtless man climbed a tree and began calling for…
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Curtis Floyd, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to submit false statements in mine records.
The city issued permits this week to Mazevo Coffee and TOPZ Sandwiches to build two new drive-thrus on the west side of the old car lot.