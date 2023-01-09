4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $690,000

This exclusive west end townhouse in The Woodlands Subdivision offers high end finishes and custom design. Step inside and revel in the lavish living room featuring a gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The elegant kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, a "hidden" butler's pantry, a large island and French Country cabinetry. With a spacious dining area leading to the backyard. Just down the hall is the master bedroom and an exquisite en suite including a stackable washer and dryer. Another bedroom and bathroom complete the main level. In the lower level where you will find a media room, two more bedrooms a full bath and additional bonus space. The patio, fenced yard and garage featuring oversized doors complete the luxury space. The HOA covers outside maintenance, snow removal, lawn service, water and garbage. Nearby are parks, museums, shopping, fun, and good food.