 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $690,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $690,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $690,000

AN ABSOLUTE JOY! Nestled in gorgeous, breathtakingly beautiful landscaped grounds, this lovely 4 bed 3 bath home is located in a highly favored, northwest area neighborhood! Minutes away from downtown w/all its amenities & Billings renown medical corridor, the home is graced by: an elegant, spacious living room w/a marvelous gas fireplace & formal dining room; an EXCEPTIONAL custom-designed cherrywood kitchen to delight any cook, w/top-of-the-line gleaming stainless steel appliances, generous solid surface counters & loads of storage; a delightful sunroom combo eating area/sitting room which looks out over the gorgeous back yard, a WONDERFUL entertainment area deck & charming groundskeeping cottage. The master w/its cozy fireplace & stunning ensuite bath opens to a second deck w/a view of a parklike golf course close by, known for it's unique covered footbridge and water feature!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News