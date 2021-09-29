 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

You won't believe what you see as you turn up the driveway and make your way back to find this amazing hidden gem! Charm and character hit you as you enter the front door and your eyes land on the custom iron and wood railings in the entry. The expansive area of the living room, dining room and kitchen reveals a seamless blend of the old hardwood floors with the new modernized kitchen. Kitchen is outfitted w/wood fireplace, heated tile floor, wine refrigerator, duel fuel range, patio door out to cozy wood gathering deck, custom island w/farm sink and even has its own radiant heater! Island and coffee bar are topped with Caribou walnut block and yes, it is waterproof. Huge main floor family room w/gas fireplace, new master bathroom updated w/heated floors, walk-in shower, and duel sink custom vanity. Four bedrooms on the same level, multiple decks, huge patio & super private 3/4 acre lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News