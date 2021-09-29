4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

You won't believe what you see as you turn up the driveway and make your way back to find this amazing hidden gem! Charm and character hit you as you enter the front door and your eyes land on the custom iron and wood railings in the entry. The expansive area of the living room, dining room and kitchen reveals a seamless blend of the old hardwood floors with the new modernized kitchen. Kitchen is outfitted w/wood fireplace, heated tile floor, wine refrigerator, duel fuel range, patio door out to cozy wood gathering deck, custom island w/farm sink and even has its own radiant heater! Island and coffee bar are topped with Caribou walnut block and yes, it is waterproof. Huge main floor family room w/gas fireplace, new master bathroom updated w/heated floors, walk-in shower, and duel sink custom vanity. Four bedrooms on the same level, multiple decks, huge patio & super private 3/4 acre lot.