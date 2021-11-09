Panoramic views from this 2 story home at the base of the rims in a peaceful and private setting. Tiled entry with new rod iron railing stairway. Enjoy the fine finishes in the remodeled kitchen and living room open to a patio surrounded by a landscaped yard with dramatic rim views. Expansive windows in formal dining and living room. Remodeled large Master Suite upstairs. 2nd master suite on main floor. Newer roof. Triple garage with extra parking and turn around. True Gem.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
Five people were injured early Wednesday evening at Jake's in downtown Billings by a man who attacked people with knives, and police believe t…
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a head-on crash at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on I-90 near Laurel. The Montana Highway Patrol incident report…
The three men killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 90 south of Billings have been identified.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday an incentive to draw health care workers to Montana.
Billings police have closed Eighth Street West from Burlington Avenue to Grand Avenue as they investigate a head-on crash that put a woman and an infant in the hospital.
Billings may be getting its first grocery store west of Shiloh Road.
A Yellowstone National Park treasure hunter will have to pay for his helicopter rescue, a Colorado appeals court has ruled.
A 21-year-old man is being held on four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery after he allegedly went on a slashing and st…