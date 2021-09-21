4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,000

Beautiful home in desirable Rimrock West! Comfort and luxury are combined in this wonderful main-level living home. Open floor plan with three bedrooms on the main, including the master retreat, formal dining room, laundry, and a breakfast area with patio door to the covered patio. The main floor also includes a gas fireplace and stainless appliances (duel fuel range). Upper-level bonus room for fantastic flex space. The lower level offers great natural lighting into the family room, bedroom with walk-in closet, and plenty of room to entertain, play, or relax. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Large unfinished area that could be built out for another bedroom, office, or work out room without sacrificing storage. Enjoy the large, beautiful back yard. Simply a great place to live, work, play, relax and entertain!