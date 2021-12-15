This historic home sits on TWO LOTS in the tree streets. Traditional charm from the front porch to each timeless detail meticulously restored like original door knobs, hardwood flooring, custom millwork, paired with modern updates such as newer kitchen appliances, furnace and roof. The custom finishes can be found in every nook and cranny throughout and include radiant floor heating, custom cabinetry, restored hardware, refinished hardwood flooring and so much more. The main floor features a large, living room with a cozy fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen sits just off from the light filled dining room with access to the main floor half-bath. Upstairs, a magnificent and timeless master suite and two classic jack-and-jill rooms. The finished lower level is a magnificent master suite with a gas fireplace. Just minutes from the universities, hospital corridor, airport and downtown Billings.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $748,000
