Enjoy LUXURY living in this custom built, PRISTINE home with ALL the high-end finishes and design you could want. Everyday feels like your on vacation when waking up in the gorgeous Master Suite and then indulging in the Spa like en-suite. Entertaining will be a delight in this AMAZING kitchen with wine supplied from your very own temperature controlled wine room. Many memories will be made relaxing in front of the floor to ceiling gas fireplace or BBQ's on the beautiful back patio with fenced yard for the kids & pets. Working from your home office or working-out at home will let you live your best-life ever. Whaaat? NO homeowners insurance, No yard work or snow shoveling for you to do only enhances this worry free lifestyle (HOA) What more could you want? This home has it and much more! Call your REALTOR today to view this prestigious home in the sought after "Woodlands" neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,000
