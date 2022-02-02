4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,900

Don't miss out on this secluded and private dream home! Full of unique features throughout! Starting with the custom iron and wood railings upon entry of the front door. Main level includes spacious living areas, dining room, & kitchen merging hardwood floors with radiant tile flooring in the custom kitchen. Amenities include large island with waterproof caribou walnut block, farm sink, tons of storage, wood fireplace, wine cooler leading out the patio door to the deck. Warm up by the gas fireplace in the great room. Upper level master bedroom complete with walk-in shower, heated floors, & double sink. Three more bedrooms completes the upper level. For your convenience, home offers two seperate laundry areas. Over 3/4 of an acre for outdoor entertaining, fully fenced with underground sprinklers right in the middle of town!