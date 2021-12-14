Modern comforts in a timeless classic: This charming Jeff Junkert brick home in Rimrock West Estates is cozy & spacious all at once, perfect for hosting, entertaining, & living. The main floor boasts a vaulted front entryway; spacious great room w/brick fireplace & wet bar; roomy well-windowed kitchen; luxurious main floor bedroom suite; dining room; office & formal living room. A pristine wrap-around patio overlooks a secluded backyard w/ secrete garden vibes. Upstairs, all 3 bedrooms have direct bathroom access (one has its own, the other two share one), meaning everyone can brush their teeth without stepping foot in the hallway. Down in the basement is a perfect little getaway for a theater/playroom, crafting area w/built-in cabinetry, storage, & bonus room. All this is topped off w/a 3+ car garage in a neighborhood in close proximity to recreation, trails, schools, medical & golf.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $760,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.
The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.
Montana's only medical program designed specifically for COVID patients with long-term symptoms is in Great Falls.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.