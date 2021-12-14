4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $760,000

Modern comforts in a timeless classic: This charming Jeff Junkert brick home in Rimrock West Estates is cozy & spacious all at once, perfect for hosting, entertaining, & living. The main floor boasts a vaulted front entryway; spacious great room w/brick fireplace & wet bar; roomy well-windowed kitchen; luxurious main floor bedroom suite; dining room; office & formal living room. A pristine wrap-around patio overlooks a secluded backyard w/ secrete garden vibes. Upstairs, all 3 bedrooms have direct bathroom access (one has its own, the other two share one), meaning everyone can brush their teeth without stepping foot in the hallway. Down in the basement is a perfect little getaway for a theater/playroom, crafting area w/built-in cabinetry, storage, & bonus room. All this is topped off w/a 3+ car garage in a neighborhood in close proximity to recreation, trails, schools, medical & golf.