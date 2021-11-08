Welcome to the perfect pairing of beauty & comfort with this completely custom-remodeled Eaton & Yost home nestled up the side of the rims! Unbelievable views of the entire Yellowstone valley and beyond to the Beartooth & Pryor mountains. Absolutely everything about this home has been updated, specialized & detailed. New Pella windows throughout w/ interior shades between glass. Kitchen boasts hickory wood floors, custom alder cabinets, granite counters & impressive stainless appliances. Comfortable bedrooms w/ walk-in closets; bathrooms tiled w/ granite counters. All interior doors are solid wood. Interior iron work by local artist/blacksmith. Rock work inside & out from local quarry all hand cut & fitted. Outside has beautiful landscaping edging right up to the rims as well as a large covered patio w/ fans, a natural gas fire pit & grill hook-up. See attachments for even more details.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $765,000
