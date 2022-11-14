4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $795,000

Remarkable Custom Home on 1+ Acre lot! Attached 3 car plus detached 1440 sqft shop w/a full 906 sqft 2 bed/1 bath apartment w/laundry above the shop! This builder owned home boasts beautiful granite counters, 17' vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, office with quartz top desk, large mud/laundry room, & private theatre room in lower. Master bedroom features double sinks, walk in closet, a jetted tub & separate large tiled walk-in shower. Bring your toys, motor home, trailers, boat & more with plenty of extra parking. Shop has 14' ceiling, 1/2 bath, is heated, finished & includes an auto hoist and exhaust fan system. Private fenced lot at end of cul-de-sac, landscaped w/mature shade tress, lighting & hot tub on the back deck stays. Surround sound inside & out, dual hot water tanks, too much to list! Kitchen table stays.