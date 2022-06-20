Enjoy LUXURY living in this custom built, PRISTINE home with ALL the high-end finishes and design you could want. Everyday feels like your on vacation when waking up in the gorgeous Master Suite and then indulging in the Spa like en-suite. Entertaining will be a delight in this AMAZING kitchen with wine supplied from your very own temperature controlled wine room. Many memories will be made relaxing in front of the floor to ceiling gas fireplace or BBQ's on the beautiful back patio with fenced yard for the kids & pets. Working from your home office or working-out at home will let you live your best-life ever. Whaaat? NO homeowners insurance, No yard work or snow shoveling for you to do only enhances this worry free lifestyle (HOA) What more could you want? This home has it and much more! Call your REALTOR today to view this prestigious home in the sought after "Woodlands" neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,000
The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
Red Lodge 'not open for business': Emergency managers urge travelers to stay away, look to clean up and rebuild
“This is a nightmare,” said Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.”
Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on Yellowstone River levels as it reaches it peak height on Tuesday but believe the city should be able to weather it.
Alvarez & Marsal secured a $2.2 million contract in April to stabilize and manage health care facilities run by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Runoff in the Beartooth Mountains turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.
One day after historic flooding raged through Yellowstone and area communities, residents downstream braced for high water.
The body of a woman was found in the Yellowstone River near the east bridge near Metra Park Monday night, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The body found in the Yellowstone River on Monday evening has been positively identified as Arshanda Knowshisgun, of Lame Deer, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office.