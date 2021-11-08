4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,900

Gorgeous NEW Build by BRS Construction in conjunction with Visionary Custom Homes. This home will be a ZERO entry home with a wonderful open layout. The lot backs up to a park so you can enjoy privacy on your beautiful covered patio. So many custom features and upgrades will be included here: Smart home system, Fully finished & heated garage, Stamped concrete patios in both front and back & fully landscaped. Top of the line windows & siding and quartz countertops throughout the house. This new subdivision will feature 3 parks, an outdoor pool & fitness room (all estimated to be completed the fall of 2022). These amenities are included in the $100/month HOA fee. Estimated completion is end of January 2022. Come out and see what the west end of Billings has for your future!