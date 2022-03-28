4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,900

Gorgeous NEW Build by Visionary Custom Homes with BRS Construction! This home will be a ZERO entry home with a wonderful open layout. The lot backs up to a park so you can enjoy privacy and amazing MT sunsets on your beautiful, covered patio. There are so many custom features and upgrades including: The Smart Home system, a fully finished & heated garage, stamped concrete patios in both front and back & a fully landscaped yard to be done in spring. Top of the line windows & siding and quartz countertops throughout the house. This new subdivision will feature 3 parks, an outdoor pool & fitness room (all estimated to be completed the fall of 2022). These amenities are included in the $150/month HOA fee. Come out and see what the west end of Billings has for your future!