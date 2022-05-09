Built by Dan Fleury, this majestic 2-story is classic in design, upgraded with custom finishes throughout and maintained to perfection. Fantastic location on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established Heights neighborhood and situated (on a double lot) to take advantage of the beautiful views of the Alkali Creek valley. In addition to the oversized 3-car garage, there’s a secondary garage (19x32) that's heated and finished in a complimentary style to the home. The versatile space can be used for extra parking, storage for “toys”, workshop, home gym & more. Home has formal and informal dining and living rooms, large foyer with curved staircase, main-floor office with beautiful views, fantastic master suite with sitting area and large bathroom with walk-in shower, fun bsmt bar/entertainment area, and so much more. New windows, siding and roof in 2021. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://vimeo.com/597351637
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have…
A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings woman Monday of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.
Eastern U.S. House District candidate Mark Sweeney died at home on Friday night. The former Deer Lodge County commissioner and current Democratic state legislator had campaigned the day before. He was 62.
Unable to find a room as Billings hotels experience record occupancy rates, one refinery worker in town from Louisiana got a tent at the Billings KOA where he rode out April's bitter cold snap and blizzard.
Federal charges have been filed against two women who allegedly robbed a Billings casino at gunpoint, fled and dropped their weapons on the ground of a South Side elementary school.
Costco can keep the parking lot in front of its new warehouse store planned at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road.
Results from the Yellowstone County Elections Office show the levy failing 12,712 votes in support to 21,671 against, or 36.72% to 62.6%.
In the old days, dads and moms were merely a nuisance. Then they became helicopter parents. Now it’s evolved to “bulldozer parents.” And their carnage has come to a school near you.
A Billings resident accused of child sex abuse in March is now facing additional charges.
A Hardin man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while under the influence, the charge stemming from a 2021 fatal wreck in the West End.