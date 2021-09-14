4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $839,900

Rare find! Not only is this property perfectly set up for horses and animals of any size with 2 large shops/barns, over 11 acres of lush pasture and hay ground, but the 4 bed, 2.5 bath main house is custom built and immaculately finished with unique details abound and topped off with a chef's kitchen and a master bedroom/bathroom/closet to be the envy of royalty! The single level, 612 sq/ft 1bed, 1bath guest house complete with separate kitchen, bathroom, and laundry is connected to one of the amazing barns and makes a great option for guests, multi-generational living, or rental potential. Irrigation rights and water shares ensure lush hay/grazing grounds all within just minutes of the largest city in Montana- a collision of the best of both worlds of country living and city conveniences! This property must truly be seen to be appreciated!! *CALL TODAY to schedule your private showing!