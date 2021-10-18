Welcome to the perfect pairing of beauty & comfort with this completely custom-remodeled Eaton & Yost home nestled up the side of the rims! Unbelievable views of the entire Yellowstone valley and beyond to the Beartooth & Pryor mountains. Absolutely everything about this home has been updated, specialized & detailed. New Pella windows throughout w/ interior shades between glass. Kitchen boasts hickory wood floors, custom alder cabinets, granite counters & impressive stainless appliances. Comfortable bedrooms w/ walk-in closets; bathrooms tiled w/ granite counters. All interior doors are solid wood. Interior iron work by local artist/blacksmith. Rock work inside & out from local quarry all hand cut & fitted. Outside has beautiful landscaping edging right up to the rims as well as a large covered patio w/ fans, a natural gas fire pit & grill hook-up. See attachments for even more details.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $839,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man in his 50s has admitted to raping a teenage runaway in July 2020 after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after…
The property is listed for sale at $14.75 million.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
A portrait tattoo from Tim Nava while he was at United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, used to cost his clients about $50.
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
Kanye West’s ranch is now for sale, symbolizing the likely final page in the hip-hop and fashion mogul’s saga in Cody.
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
Gabby Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming.
- Updated
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend to death in a rental home they shared here.