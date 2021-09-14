4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,500

There's no shortage of curb appeal for this beautiful 4 bedroom modern farmhouse situated on a sprawling 1.02-acre lot. The beautiful formal entry and dining room open into a large open living area with raised ceilings and brick accent wall. The luxury kitchen has views to the rear porch and features an island with eating bar as well as a large pantry. The 4 bedrooms are well-sized and all include large walk-in closets. As an extra feature, an upstairs bonus space is provided that would be perfect for a guest suite or that family game room. With so much to offer, make this your next home today! This is new construction projected completion will be in late 2021.