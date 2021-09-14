 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,500

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,500

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,500

There's no shortage of curb appeal for this beautiful 4 bedroom modern farmhouse situated on a sprawling 1.02-acre lot. The beautiful formal entry and dining room open into a large open living area with raised ceilings and brick accent wall. The luxury kitchen has views to the rear porch and features an island with eating bar as well as a large pantry. The 4 bedrooms are well-sized and all include large walk-in closets. As an extra feature, an upstairs bonus space is provided that would be perfect for a guest suite or that family game room. With so much to offer, make this your next home today! This is new construction projected completion will be in late 2021.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News